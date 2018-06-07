

The Canadian Press





Residents of a Saskatchewan community are being advised to use bottled water only for drinking and cooking after a pump was stolen from their local water plant.

Saskatchewan 's Water Security Agency issued the advisory earlier this week for people in Meath Park.

The agency says due to the risk of contamination, the entire distribution system will have to be flushed and the water tested every 24 hours before the all-clear can be given, which may happen tomorrow.

The agency says the village has already enhanced security at the water plant after the locks were broken.

Meath Park is about 42 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.