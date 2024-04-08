SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Residents of a Saskatoon apartment building displaced after basement suite fire

    Residents of this 33rd Street Saskatoon apartment were displaced following a fire on Sunday, April 7. (Chad Hills / CTV News) Residents of this 33rd Street Saskatoon apartment were displaced following a fire on Sunday, April 7. (Chad Hills / CTV News)
    Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.

    Saskatoon firefighters were called to St. James Place on the 3100 block of 33rd Street West just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday after residents reported hearing the fire alarms go off, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

    The first arriving crews discovered a fire in a basement suite of one of the buildings and worked to douse it from the outside.

    According to the fire department, one person was injured in the blaze and was taken to hospital by paramedics. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

    After putting out the blaze, the fire department said it was forced to shut down the building because it was unable to restore utilities.

    Tenants of the 26 occupied units have been put up in a hotel until the building is habitable, the fire department said.

    A fire investigator is still determining the cause of the blaze.

