Derek Hill says his wife was nearly hit by a car that clipped their backseat door, while she was pulled over on Hampton Circle attending to their child.

“She was trying to get (him) out of his car seat. She pulled the door in close behind her because she heard the vehicle speeding down the street. And just as she was leaning in the car hit her door and knocked her into the vehicle.”

The father of three says Hampton Circle, which runs by a school, is getting too dangerous for parents and children due to congestion and limited visibility around the curved road. He says some motorists are driving too fast.

"It's scary to drop your kids off at school. The traffic has got far worse, especially since they closed the McClocklin Road over here."

McClocklin Road was closed for reconstruction, which has funneled much of the traffic to nearby Hampton Circle.

City Councillor Troy Davies says he’s noticed the impact.

"Traffic on this street has tripled in the last several months."

Davies says some of the roads are narrow. He notes a neighborhood traffic review was conducted and traffic calming measures we’re put in place in Hampton Village. But he says even drivers who are going the speed limit need to use caution.

“If you are on those, I would say narrow roads, you have to drive defensively. You have to understand that just because the speed limit is 50, sometimes you have to go 40 or 30 to make sure you can stop if a kid runs out onto the street or someone is crossing the street,”

He says McClocklin Road should be re-opened in mid-July, which should ease some of the traffic congestion in the area.