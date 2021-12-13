Researchers detect COVID-19 rise in Saskatoon's wastewater
Saskatoon -
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 say levels are rising.
According to the University of Saskatchewan research team, there was a 619 per cent increase in COVID-19 indicators.
However, the team cautions the number "appears disproportionately large" because levels were so low during the last reporting period.
The results are based on samples gathered between Dec. 2-8.
Because the population is partially vaccinated, the new infections may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks, the team says.