Local researchers are approaching alcohol and substance abuse in the Prince Albert area by giving school-aged kids a camera and a voice.

A recent study by the Prince Albert and Area Community Alcohol Strategy shows the drinking rate of Prince Albert youth aged 12 – 16 is 20 per cent higher than the national rate.

Geoffrey Maina, an assistant professor with the University of Saskatchewan College of Nursing, says it’s time the affected young people get a seat at the table.

“Oftentimes we hear more from the adults, from the policy makers, but we don’t get to hear from the youth what exactly is going on,” said Maina.

The aim of the project is to give high school students an opportunity to use photographs to show what they see at home, at school and in the community. The students will also be asked to take photos representing safe alternatives to the risks they see.

“It’s seeing the risks of substance use and alcohol use from their own lenses, giving them the power to be able to determine and tell us what they think is important and how they can best be supported.”

Maina said once the students have shared the photos with the research team, others will be invited to see the photos for themselves including representatives from the city, the school system, the health region, and police.

“We want the community to hear from the students how they perceive the issues of alcohol and substance use,” Maina said.

The project is expected to get underway this fall.