

CTV Saskatoon





Not one reporter was inside a La Loche courthouse Friday morning as a judge, issuing a decision on whether to sentence the La Loche shooter as a youth or an adult, began the court proceedings.

All media who travelled to the northern Saskatchewan community to cover Judge Janet McIvor’s decision were locked outside the court for about the first hour of the proceedings. Only one reporter, CBC Saskatoon’s Charles Hamilton, was eventually allowed into the courthouse.

Reporters were told the court was at capacity, and media briefly relied on the information of one radio disc jockey in Meadow Lake watching a livestream of the proceedings, before Hamilton entered the court.

Hamilton was allowed into the courtroom a little more than 10 minutes before the judge announced the shooter would receive an adult sentence.

The shooter, now 20, was 17 when he carried out a deadly shooting in La Loche a little more than two years ago.

He fatally shot brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine at a home in La Loche before making his way to the school, where he killed teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier. Seven other people were injured.

The shooter’s identity is banned from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was roughly two weeks shy of his 18th birthday at the time of the Jan. 22, 2016, shooting.