A reported break-in at a Saskatoon marijuana dispensary over the weekend led to police seizing well over 100 items from the business.

Police were called to the Cloud 9 Medical Marijuana Clinic, on St. George Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the business’s glass door smashed when they arrived on scene, and a possible break-and-enter tool was found nearby, police said in a news release.

Police ended up seizing 140 items, including raw cannabis, edible products and other derivatives, from the business — which police describe as an “alleged unauthorized cannabis outlet.” Officers are still working to identify the owners of the dispensary.

This is the second time in as many months a break and enter at a marijuana dispensary has led to a drug bust.

In February, police raided Canna-World in the City Park neighbourhood following reports of a potential break and enter. In that incident, police seized three pounds of raw cannabis, 300 marijuana-based derivatives and a few hundred dollars in cash.

The Cloud 9 Medical Marijuana Clinic had been operating since mid-March, according to the landlord.