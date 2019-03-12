

CTV Saskatoon





It turns out one city councillor’s idea to see the roof of City Hall literally buzzing with activity isn’t so sweet.

Darren HiIl floated the idea of keeping rooftop bees at City Hall and other civic facilities during an August 2017 committee meeting.

However an administration report outlines some sticky challenges, including safe beekeeper access to rooftops, a limited supply of water for bees and the weight of the hives ad honey.

Swarms could also head to nearby businesses in hopes of establishing new hives.

Hill says he doesn’t plan to bring the idea up again.