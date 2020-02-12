Saskatoon city administration has released the 2019 property tax liens report which identifies the number of properties owing taxes to the city.

The report provides a list of 604 properties in Saskatoon that had taxes owing. The total number of taxes owed to the city totalled 1.7 million dollars, according to the report.

Properties owing tax payments range in amounts. Some properties owe just over $200, while one single family detached property is over $20,000 in arrears.

The property with the largest amount owing is classified as a commercial facility that’s in arrears of $49,520. Within the report included the tax enforcement act which highlights the process in which collection is obtained.

The proceedings identify that the city will have the right to register a tax lien against a property when taxes have been unpaid after the December 31st on the year the taxes were required.

It then outlines that the city can apply to council for the right to take away a title if taxes remain unpaid without lien withdraw following six months after registering.

The tax enforcement act then concludes that a final application for transfer to title to the city may take place if consent is provided by provincial mediation board.

The report indicates that city administration has contacted the owners of property and it concludes that with city councils approval the administration hopes to retrieve the unpaid funds through the tax enforcement act.