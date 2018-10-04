Report of shots fired in Montreal Lake Cree Nation
RCMP vehicles respond to report of shots fired in Montreal Lake Cree Nation. (Courtesy: Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 11:32AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 4, 2018 11:48AM CST
RCMP have confirmed a report of shots fired at a home on the Montreal Lake First Nation.
Cpl. Rob King said there is no immediate threat and the situation has calmed down drastically.
A school and daycare are under a hold-and-secure, while RCMP look for suspects.
More to come…