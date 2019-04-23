

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a teenage girl’s report of an assault and attempted abduction was false.

On April 8 the 15-year-old girl told police she had been assaulted and an attempted abduction had occurred in the 3200 block of Milton Street.

She reported that the suspect involved was a man driving a white Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta license plate.

An extensive investigation by members of the Saskatoon Police Service Targeted Enforcement Unit determined that the information reported was false, according to a news release.

Investigators spoke to independent witnesses and obtained video evidence that supports their findings, police say. They also determined that at no time was there any risk to public safety.