Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime

The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.

On Jan. 23, a woman called the Saskatoon police on behalf of her brother, who had been the victim of a crime, the report says. She acted as the victim’s advocate because he was elderly and hard of hearing.

“The complainant made a reasonable inquiry … expressing concerns for her brother’s safety and seeking information about the status of the investigation,” Inspector Nolan Berg writes in the report to the board.

“During the conversation, the communications officer advised that no information could be provided about the investigation, due to privacy legislation and the victim’s status as an adult.”

The caller filed a complaint against the police on Feb. 6.

According to the Saskatoon police’s professional standards office, the refusal to share key information with the victim’s advocate contravened the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights.

“The Saskatoon Police Service has a duty to make information regarding an investigation and/or court matters available to a victim of crime or their advocate,” Berg writes.

Going forward, requests for information from victims of crime or their advocates will be referred to the victim services unit, Berg says.

“Members of the unit have training specific to that role and routinely provide status updates on files to victims of crime. Victim services personnel have direct contact and can verify a person’s authenticity as an advocate with the victim’s consent.”

The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners meets on Thursday at 1 p.m.