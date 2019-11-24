SASKATOON -- Friends that have been looking after a home owned by a man that died recently are frustrated after the home was broken into several times.

The house, located in the 300 block of Ave. J S., has been broken into multiple times within the last few weeks, according to the person in charge of the estate.

They say boards were put up in front of windows and doors to prevent future break-ins, however, they were not enough to stop people from coming in.

Excessive damage was caused to the internal part of the house with many personal possessions damaged. Estate caretakers say needles were also found within the home.