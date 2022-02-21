Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation

The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation (STF) says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.

It had been up to each school division had to implement their vaccine and negative test mandate, Patrick Maze said.

"It will ease some staffing pressures. There are also concerns that it could make the workspace a little less safe."

Maze says the four main school divisions in Saskatoon and Regina — Saskatoon Public Schools, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, Regina Public Schools and Regina Catholic Schools — all reported staff vaccine rates in the mid-to-high 90 per cent range.

"Some members have expressed happiness and excitement that those measures are being lifted," said Maze.

"We also have some members and some parents who have reached out to indicate that they have vulnerable family members, whether that be either their own children as students or whether that be teachers who are immunocompromised or have immunocompromised family members."

Starting next Monday, teachers, students and staff won't have to wear masks.

According to Maze, the removal of that public health order is being met with mixed thoughts among staff. Some are looking forward to not having to wear masks and enforce the mandate on students while others have growing fears.

"Their concern is heightened because they know that we're coming off another holiday here and there's going to be lots of gatherings, lots of visiting interprovincial travel, international travel," said Maze.