SASKATOON -- After closing to the public in March, Remai Modern will again be opening its doors next month.

The museum plans to reopen to the public on Thursday, Aug. 13. However, members will be able to begin visiting a week earlier, starting Thursday, Aug. 6.

"We’ve been encouraged by the support of our members during this challenging period. Giving them early access to the museum for the first four days of our reopening is a small way of saying thank you," interim executive director & CEO Lynn McMaster said in a news release.

There will be a number of precautions in place when the museum reopens, including the following measures:

Hours will be adjusted, with the museum open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

The frequency of cleaning has been increased throughout the building, especially in high-traffic areas.

Hand sanitization stations have been added throughout the museum.

Signs will indicate the maximum number of people permitted in designated spaces, provide information about "traffic flow" and other information.

Visitors to the museum are encouraged to wear masks and are asked to practice physical distancing.

The most current information about the COVID-19-related steps the museum is taking and its operating schedule is available on Remai Modern's website.