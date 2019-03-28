

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon lawyer Beau Atkins has been elected interim chair of the Remai Modern board of directors, the gallery said in a news release Thursday.

“I am honoured to lead the board during this transition phase, and look forward to working with an exceptional team,” Atkins said in the release.

Grant Stoneham has been elected interim vice chair.

The interim appointments will allow the board to assess the workload as it moves through the transition process and the selection of a new Remai Modern CEO, the gallery said.

The election of the interim leadership took place Tuesday evening during the Remai Modern Board’s annual general meeting.

Five new members - Louis Christ, Allison Lachance, Doug Matheson, Grant McConnell and Debra Pozega Osbum – were also appointed.

Coun. Cynthia Block, Coun. Mairin Loewen and Fatima Coovadia are staying on as board members.

Outgoing chair Scott Verity said on Twitter earlier this month that the gallery succeeded last year despite “a confusing and difficult governance relationship with the City of Saskatoon.”

Verity issued the statement, addressed to CTV News and other media outlets, after the city asked only two of the board’s 10 other directors to return for another term.

Among those not returning are Verity, the vice-chair, treasurer and secretary.

Mayor Charlie Clark told CTV previously, that there were workplace concerns brought to the City’s attention, and that council directed administration to work with the board to deal with them.

Verity also said in his statement that the board retained third parties to investigate three formal workplace complaints and the claims were not substantiated.