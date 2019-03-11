

The outgoing chair of the Remai Modern board says the gallery succeeded despite “a confusing and difficult governance relationship with the City of Saskatoon.”

In a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday, Verity said there were “workplace conflicts“ at the gallery and that “challenges and stress leading to the successful launch of Remai Modern significantly affected our employees.”

“In all cases, we listened and responded to concerns whenever they were raised.”

Verity issued the statement, addressed to CTV News and other media outlets, after the city asked only two of the board’s 10 directors to return for another term. Among those not returning are Verity, the vice-chair, treasurer and secretary.

When asked two weeks ago about the overhaul in leadership at the gallery, Mayor Charlie Clark thanked the volunteer board members and said he couldn’t comment on the turnover.

Verity also said in his statement that the the board retained third parties to investigate three formal workplace complaints and the claims were not substantiated.

“Overall, we acted reasonably and responsibly to every concern and implemented extra measures to support our employees and foster a healthy workplace culture.”

Verity pointed to several accomplishments by the board in opening the Remai Modern, and that the gallery exceeded all first-year projections for revenue, visitation, memberships and donations.