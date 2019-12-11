SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic has received the largest gift in its history.

The Remai family has donated $5 million to the school. In recognition of the donation, the School of Construction has been re-named the Joseph A. Remai School of Construction.

Remai has employed many graduates from the school in the past.

The school includes diploma and degree programs industries including carpentry , electrical and plumbing.

Remai has spent the last six decades in the construction and real estate business in Saskatoon.