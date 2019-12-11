Remai family donates $5M to Saskatchewan Polytechnic
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 6:56PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic has received the largest gift in its history.
The Remai family has donated $5 million to the school. In recognition of the donation, the School of Construction has been re-named the Joseph A. Remai School of Construction.
Remai has employed many graduates from the school in the past.
The school includes diploma and degree programs industries including carpentry , electrical and plumbing.
Remai has spent the last six decades in the construction and real estate business in Saskatoon.