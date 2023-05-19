'Relief' and 'justice' for Saskatoon family as woman's killer faces life sentence

Warning: This story contains a graphic detail.

A man charged in the death of his girlfriend is headed to prison after he was found guilty of murder.

Ally Moosehunter was found dead in her Hampton Village home March of 2020.

Soon after, her boyfriend, Ivan Roberto Martell was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

According to testimony during Martell's trial, Moosehunter died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries and manual compression of the neck

The defence argued Martell was dealing drugs and could not have been at her home during the time she was killed, it was also stated he learned of her death from social media.

Justice Neil Robertson said he found the defence case improbable. He also said Moosehunter's "sexual integrity was violated."

A gruesome detail emerged during the trial that a knife handle was discovered sticking out of her buttocks.

The guilty verdict was met with relief by Moosehunter’s family and friends who were in the courtroom at Court of King's Bench on Friday

"It has been a long battle, long process we’re just happy it turned out in our favour,” said her brother Jason Witchekan.

Family members, including Moosehunter's sister Tiffany, delivered victim impact statements on Friday.

While directly addressing Martell, Tiffany stared him down and remarked, "It's you who will have to live and suffer with what you have done to my sister for the rest of your life."

"Justice is now served today,” Tiffany Witchekan told CTV News outside court.

“Today the outcome of him getting sentenced to first-degree and my sister getting the justice that she deserves. It’s really happy. I am really happy.”

Martell's first-degree murder sentence carries a mandatory life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.