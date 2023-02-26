Regina man faces charges for vehicle theft, firearms

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Regina following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Arcola Avenue East around 7:20 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a police news release.

Police found the vehicle parked in the 20 block of Vaughn Street and arrested the man without incident.

Officers also found a firearm in the suspect’s possession, the Regina police said.

He makes his first court appearance on Monday.