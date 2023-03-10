Regina braces as 'significant' blizzard expected to hit city

The City of Regina is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach ahead of a blizzard expected to descend on the city Friday evening.

"We are staffing up, we are getting every available piece of equipment out on the road to address any needs that may come up." said Tyler Bien, Regina's manager of roadway seasonal operations.

"It's a pretty significant blizzard ... and 70 km/h winds along with that will pose some issues on the roads with the drifting snow," Bien said.

Environment Canada issued a blizzard warning ahead of the anticipated storm saying conditions will "deteriorate rapidly in the early evening hours as snow begins to accumulate."

As much as 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to pile up by the time the snowfall ends Saturday evening, according to the weather agency.

Bien said streets will be cleared based on priority, with a focus on high-traffic streets and emergency routes.

He said crews will be applying ice control to help make roads less slippery.

Environment Canada is advising against travel which is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow.

If travel is unavoidable, Bien said drivers should plan a route that avoids the city's perimeter where conditions are expected to be worse.

"Plan to stay away from those perimeter areas, any area that will be next to an open area. Typically those tend to be worse when we get a heavy windstorm like this," Bien said.

"Give yourself extra time, plan your route and if you come across any snow removal equipment please leave three-and-a-half car lengths. Let them do what they're trying to do."