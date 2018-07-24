Saskatchewan’s largest cities are becoming less attractive to people looking for work, according to a new BMO report.

The report ranked the top 21 Canadian cities based on labour attractiveness – looking at data related to average income, housing affordability and job growth from BMO, Stats Canada as well as other agencies.

In the report, Saskatoon ranked tenth, while Regina ranked sixth.

According to the BMO report that’s a drop from 2013, when Regina ranked first and Saskatoon was fourth.

The report also says that Saskatoon had the seventh highest median income of $85,400. The report ranked Regina fifth, with a median income of $89,200.

Ottawa had the highest median income of $98,500.

Overall, Ottawa came out on top in the report, followed by Quebec City, Hamilton, Edmonton and Windsor.

Edmonton was the only city in western Canada to make the top five.

The report says Regina and Saskatoon still hold positive prospects thanks to low taxes and high income levels.

But the BMO report also noted the rise in sales taxes over past five years in Saskatchewan