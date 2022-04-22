Red Earth Cree Nation to provide update on missing Sask. boy

Red Earth Cree Nation is expected to provide an update this afternoon on the search for a missing boy.

Five-year-old Frank Young went missing on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., wearing dinosaur pyjamas, a navy blue windbreaker and Paw Patrol boots.

Red Earth is roughly is located roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

An intensive search effort continued Thursday with volunteers, search and rescue orginzations and RCMP scouring the community for any sign of the boy.

The search initally focused on the area around the home where Frank was last seen and a playground where he may have been spotted at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Thursday the search expanded to further out areas. Boats equipped with sonar have also looked for signs of the boy in a river that runs through the community

Searches were conducted by air and an RCMP recovery dive team arrived in the community to begin searching for the boy.

Police do not believe he was abducted and say his disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

A winter weather system that moved through the province late Tuesday bringing snow, wind and freezing temperaturs has added urgency to search.

--This story will be updated.