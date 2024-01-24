Red Eagle Lodge opens in Saskatoon

Last week was the grand opening of a new culturally safe space for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Saskatoon.

In the Station 20 West Community Centre, the Red Eagle Lodge is now open to visitors.

“It's been a really busy last few months getting this all together,” said Jade Badger, interim executive director of the FSIN Women’s Secretariat.

“But it's really nice to see the vision finally come to life and be able to have a space where we can advocate for Indigenous women and give them an access to justice.”

In a few short months, staff have equipped the lodge with meeting spaces, offices and a space for ceremony.

“There's not a lot of places currently in the city of saskatoon where you can come and have ceremony or where you can come and debrief,” said Dorothea Swiftwolfe, executive director of Red Eagle Lodge.

“So when I think about Red Eagle Lodge, it's kind of like a respite space for our families.”

For families dealing with missing or murdered loved ones or going through the justice system, it’s a place to pray and debrief.

“It can be very intimidating and also scary to go through the whole legal process,” said Aly Bear, third vice chief of FSIN.

“To have to speak with lawyers and they speak a lot of legal jargon, you don't really understand what they're saying, especially when you are going through trauma. And you are not really listening because you're also dealing with a lot of emotion, so people that can actually have that empathy are huge.”

“This place brings us so we can come and pray,” said Andrea Naytowhow, relative of Melissa Bear. “We can come and gather, exchange information, and help one another because we all grieve in a different way. But when we come together, we're helping one another.”

In addition, families can access mental health support from Indigenous therapists.

“We have an office space designated for the families that are wanting to access counselling by Indigenous therapists,” said Blaire Buffalo, family information liaison officer with FSIN. “That’s a major piece that's kind of missing that we would like for our families and where we can address that need.”

Elders said more places like the Red Eagle Lodge are needed.

“We need more places like this,” said Judy Pelly, knowledge keeper. “And if this can go on and get bigger, that would be awesome. So I hope governments are listening and I know it's a good place and I'm really honoured that I'm a part of it.”

Swiftwolfe says sharing a moment with someone who’s going through a difficult time can mean a world of difference.

“We're always talking about moments right,” said Swiftwolfe. “And if you can be kind and share a moment with an individual, that moment will grow. And maybe that one moment in time where you were kind and loving and respectful, It gives the individual a moment in time just to go, somebody realises I matter, or I have worth right now."