Records could fall as heat warnings grip the prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 9:04AM CST
(Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- It’s a scorcher Monday, and things will only get hotter through the work week.
We’re looking at sunny skies and a high of 32 degrees in Saskatoon, with things getting as warm as 35 on Thursday and Friday.
Be sure to limit time outdoors, and when you are heading out, bring sunscreen, a hat and a cool drink, if possible.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
- High: 32
- Evening: 16
Tuesday – Sunny
- High: 34
- Morning Low: 18
Wednesday – Sunny
- High: 34
- Morning Low: 21