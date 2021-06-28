SASKATOON -- It’s a scorcher Monday, and things will only get hotter through the work week.

We’re looking at sunny skies and a high of 32 degrees in Saskatoon, with things getting as warm as 35 on Thursday and Friday.

Be sure to limit time outdoors, and when you are heading out, bring sunscreen, a hat and a cool drink, if possible.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 32

Evening: 16

Tuesday – Sunny

High: 34

Morning Low: 18

Wednesday – Sunny

Wednesday – Sunny