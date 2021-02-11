SASKATOON -- Morning wind chills plunge into the minus fifties, as extreme cold warnings continue.

Increasing winds gusting from 30-50 km/h later this morning have coupled with bone-chilling air temperatures to create a dangerous situation.

Frostbite can set in within minutes, and outdoor time should be limited if not avoided. The deep freeze continues into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -29

Evening: -31

Friday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -23

Saturday – Sunny

Morning Low: -37

Afternoon High: -26