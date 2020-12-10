PRINCE ALBERT -- Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department (PAFD) are running through scenarios that simulate being trapped in a burning building as part of the Fire Ground Survival Course.

“If something goes wrong at a fire scene these are the skills that we would need to help ourselves out of bad situation where you could get lost or disorientated or trapped,” said PAFD Battalion Chief Darcy Rusk.

One firefighter at a time runs through the simulation exercise. Members wear their full gear, their breathing apparatus and their visors is blacked out so they can’t see.

Firefighters are trained to follow the hose line to the truck to find an exit out of the building. They have to crawl along the floor, go down stairs, crawl through holes in the walls and clear obstacles from their path while pass alarm is sounding and other member try to further disorientate the path to the out.

At a real call, the rapid intervention team of firefighters would also go into the building to find the trapped member. The pass alarm will sound if a fire fighter stands still for more than 30 seconds.

“It feels pretty real. The only thing we’re missing would be the heat but everything else is fairly realistic to what we’d do on a day to day basis,” said Rusk.

Although all PAFD firefighters have previously passed the course and are certified they re-take the course and run through the training exercise at least once a year to keep their skills sharp.

Fire crews will spend the rest of this week training in a house that’s scheduled to be demolished on Sixth Street East. The training space was donated to the PAFD by the homeowner.