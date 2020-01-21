SASKATOON -- A new trial is expected to begin Tuesday for a former Saskatoon night club owner accused of sexual assault.

In January 2018, a jury found Skipp Anderson guilty of sexual assault.

A new trial for Anderson, who owned Pink Nightclub, was ordered in March 2019 by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal after a judge overturned the sexual assault conviction because a witness revealed prejudicial information in front of the jury.

Anderson's new trial was set to begin Monday at Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench, however it was pushed to the following day.

On Monday, lawyers discussed a pretrial application in-camera, which meant the public and media were not allowed inside the courtroom.

Anderson's defence lawyer, Brian Pfefferle, told media there were some "procedural discussions" that took place and lawyers wanted to ensure the process was fair.

"Likely at the conclusion of the case, there will be some light shed on what that was all about," he said.

In January, the jury heard the then 22-year-old man, who can’t be identified under a publication ban, was intoxicated to the point he was passing out in a hot tub while a group of friends drank alcohol at Anderson’s home in July 2016.

The complainant had testified he was in no state to consent.

Anderson was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Initially, the re-trial started as a jury, but is now judge-alone. Three to four witnesses are expected to take the stand.

Justice Alison Rothery will preside over the case, which is expected to take a couple of days.