SASKATOON -- Phase One of Premier Scott Moe’s plan to re-open the Saskatchewan economy begins Monday, May 4.

The first businesses allowed to open include physiotherapists, dentists, optometrists, podiatrists and chiropractors. The Saskatchewan Health Authority said businesses in Phase One need to minimize the number of people in a waiting area to 10, sanitize high-touch areas after every use and screen clients and employees for COVID-19.

The SHA said all medical and health professionals must practice effective hand-washing after each client and employers should carefully consider the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients/clients.

The province said it is continuing to work with suppliers and the federal government to acquire PPE. The province encourages any business looking for PPE to contact the Business Response Team.

Owner of North 49 physical therapy Kregg Ochitwa, said although he is permitted to open on May 4, he is holding off until later in the week when he will receive a shipment of PPE.

"We’re free to open up tomorrow but there’s certain things that we’d like to have in place to make sure that it’s safe for us and the people that come through the door." Ochitwa said.

Ochitwa said that they have been able to still conduct physiotherapy online, but he is really looking forward to opening his doors to the public.

"We’ve had everyone back for a couple weeks now, doing online sort of part-time kind of stuff," Ochitwa said. "That was good, but this is the next step to kind of getting things back to more normality around here."

Ochitwa said his practice has been using online therapy to access remote areas around the province, but being forced to use it during the shut-down has made them all improve.

"This whole COVID thing kind of really blew the doors open for ‘hey we need something different, maybe something better’, and online therapy is one of those different or better things." Ochitwa said.

3-D PPE AVAILABLE IN SASKATOON

Wave of the Future, a 3-D printing company in Saskatoon has been offering PPE for frontline workers since the pandemic started. Randy Janes said he’s handed out around 500 pieces of PPE, all free of charge for anyone needing gear.

“We’re donating them to anybody at the hospitals, health care workers, hair-dressers, cooks, anybody that is dealing with the public and feel like they need protection and can’t find it, they’re more than welcome to give me a call or they can pop in and grab one free of charge,” Janes said.

“We do ask them to consider going to our GoFundMe Page and make a contribution and if they can’t contribute, at least pass it around on their social media to help grow that page so we can continue offering to everybody.”

Janes added he’s printing a new prototype, a face shield and face mask combo. A reusable piece of PPE that he hopes can reduce the amount of masks and gloves littering the city.

“This one can be a universal fit and that’s why we’re working on it because it’s reusable rather than disposable,” Janes said. “It’s better to be a reusable item instead of something that people think is disposable and they don’t want to take it anywhere so they throw it on the ground in parking lots.”

- With files from CTV's Chad Leroux