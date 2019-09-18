Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper says a fired constable was re-instated, in part, because of his willingness to step up and take responsibility for his actions.

Prior to a Police Board hearing that took place Monday in Saskatoon, members of the Saskatoon Police Service were able to meet with the legal council representing Jarett Gelowitz, Cooper said.

"We came to understand that he was willing to accept responsibility for the issues in the order that were signed last evening," Cooper told reporters Wednesday morning.

"And it’s that willingness to step up and accept responsibility and accept serious discipline that made it possible to move forward.”

Brad Mitchell, the lawyer who successfully represented Gelowitz at his assault trial and in the Police Board hearing, said he believes the decision to have his client re-instated is “a compromise that both sides can live with and getting back to work was what was paramount to him."

Gelowitz was fired from the Saskatoon Police Service in August 2018. He was facing three sperate on-duty assault charges at the time. All of them were resolved in his favour. Other internal issues that also led to his dismissal were discussed prior to him being re-instated, Cooper said.

"So our intent moving forward is to provide him with support, supervision and training so he has an opportunity to be successful to meet the standards we have at SPS, " Cooper said.

Gelowitz will be on administrative duties until he is fit to be on full duty. He will receive a year's back pay and will also be on probation at work for one year.

Dean Pringle, president of the Saskatoon Police Association, told CTV News that "Cst. Gelowitz is looking forward to getting back to work."