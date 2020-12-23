Advertisement
RCMP take one person into custody following investigation in Meadow Lake
Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 11:10AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, December 23, 2020 4:37PM CST
MEADOW LAKE -- Meadow Lake RCMP has taken one person into custody following an investigation that started early on Wednesday morning.
Meadow Lake RCMP and the Loon Lake Detachment were on scene in the 300 block of Second Street East in response to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said in a news release.
People and drivers are now able to resume normal activity.
RCMP remain on scene for the ongoing investigation.