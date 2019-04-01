

CTV Saskatoon





Two people face several charges after an RCMP investigation into drug trafficking in Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

Sgt. Jason Kerr told reporters it is the force’s biggest drug seizure in Saskatoon this year – 2.7 kilograms of methamphetamine, equivalent to 2,700 doses.

“Any time when we can take the drugs off the streets, that affects a criminal’s ability to sell drugs to end users. I suspect that would create a bit of a supply problem in the near future.”

Members of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Saskatoon started an investigation last December.

Police say they stopped a vehicle leaving a home in Meacham, resulting in the arrest of two of the main suspects of the investigation and the seizure of 18 individual packages of methamphetamine, two large packages of methamphetamine weighing 1,300 grams and 985 g, four cell phones and the vehicle, which RCMP say had been stolen from Saskatoon.

This led to other search warrants being executed - one at a home in Meacham and another at a business on the 600 block of Avenue N South in Saskatoon.

At the home more evidence was found including:

Almost 15 g of cocaine and 4 g of meth

$10,000 cash

Loaded .357 magnum revolver

Loaded .22 calibre revolver

Ammunition and a crossbow

Taser

Can of bear spray

Six cell phones

Police say they found five stolen vehicles during the search of the business along with vehicle break-in tools and false sale sheets.

James William Mallett, 58, and Jenna Marie Beamish, 45, of Saskatoon, face several drug and weapon charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court this week.