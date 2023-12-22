RCMP seize nearly 500 grams of cocaine, 306 grams of meth in northern Sask. community

Nearly 500 grams of cocaine and 306 grams of methamphetamine was seized by police from a vehicle during a traffic stop in Big River, Sask. RCMP said.

According to a news release, police conducted a traffic stop in the community Wednesday afternoon around 3:30, RCMP said the vehicle did not initially stop before parking at a home.

“Officers located and seized approximately 495 grams of cocaine, approximately 306 grams of methamphetamine, 111 LSD blotters, approximately 63 grams of an unknown substance investigators suspect to contain fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle,” the release said.

A 40-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, both from Big River, are facing multiple drug possession charges.

The 40-year-old man was also charged with identity fraud and obstructing a peace officer after RCMP said he was found to be driving with an unregistered vehicle and suspended licence before giving officers a false name.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Friday.

Big River, Sask. is about 220 kilometres north of Saskatoon.