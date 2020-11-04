SASKATOON -- Big River RCMP is investigating a drive-by shooting on a First Nation in northern Saskatchewan.

Police say Tuesday morning at about 2 a.m. they received a report of two suspicious vehicles attempting to enter the Big River First Nation.

RCMP say their initial investigation revealed one of the occupants from an SUV fired a gunshot towards the community checkpoint. Police way the vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV with damage at the front, carrying five or six people believed to be dressed in black clothing. Police say they believe the occupants are still in possession of at least one gun.

The second vehicle is believed to be a silver car, though it’s not known how many people were inside. RCMP say that vehicle is not believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police say no one was injured at the checkpoint and no damage to property was reported. Anyone who sees these vehicles is asked not to approach them, but to call police immediately.

Big River RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with assistance from RCMP in Shellbrook and Spiritwood.