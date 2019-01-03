

CTV Saskatoon





Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help tracking down robbery suspects.

RCMP were called to a business in the 1700 block of 100th Street of North Battleford around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two suspects entered the business with their hoods up and faces covered. One had a gun and the other had a baseball bat and they demanded money, police say.

They took a small amount of cash and fled on foot.

One suspect is described as five feet 10 inches tall wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants and red shoes.

The other is described as about five feet eight inches tall wearing a red and black plaid jacket with a black hoodie and grey shoes.