RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects after break and enter at Sask. business

Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in a break-and-enter at a business in Paradise Hill.

The break-and-enter occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP said in a release.

Police say the door to the business was damaged due to forced entry. Investigation determined the business and company vehicles were rummaged through, and tools and fuel were stolen.

According to RCMP, the suspects were believed to be driving a 2015-2018 dark red/burgundy Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 Mega Cab with a Cummins Diesel engine (Longhorn edition) with an unknown licence plate. (RCMP)

The suspects were last seen driving west on Highway 3 towards the Lloydminster, Onion Lake or Maidstone area.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should contact them.