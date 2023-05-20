RCMP searching for two youths charged with attempted murder following shooting in Sask. First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP say two individuals under the age of 18 have been charged with attempted murder, but remain at large, following a shooting at a home on Flying Dust First Nation.

RCMP responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an RCMP news release said.

“Upon arrival, they located an injured adult male, who was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as being serious but non-life-threatening,” the release said.

Police said they believe two men approached the home, an altercation occurred and the firearm was discharged. The two men then ran from the home, the release said.

“The victim was taken to hospital after police arrival. He was last reported to be stable; we will not be providing further updates on his condition.”

Meadow Lake RCMP and the North Battleford, Saskatoon Provincial General Investigation Sections were involved in the investigation.

The two youths have also been charged with other numerous offences, the release said.

They have not been arrested and are wanted on warrants.

Meadow Lake RCMP said they will not to release the identity of the suspects due to their age.

However, anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.