La Ronge RCMP are asking for help finding 25-year-old Tristen Charles.

She was reported missing by family members on Sept. 17 after they had not seen or heard from her since Sept. 9, according to a news release.

Police have searched in the Grandmothers Bay and Sucker River areas but have not been able to find her.

She also has associates in La Ronge and the Stanley Mission area and could be staying at several different homes.

Charles is described as five-foot-six and 243 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.

Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being.