

CTV Saskatoon





Police in northern Saskatchewan are searching for an escaped prisoner.

RCMP in Pinehouse Lake say a 30-year-old man has escaped a correctional facility.

Randy Timothy Venne escaped Besnard Correctional late Saturday evening. It’s believed he could be on his way to La Ronge.

Venne is described as standing 5’6, with shaved brown hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos – including two tears under his left eye and the numbers 306 on his right hand.

RCMP warn he could be dangerous, and say he shouldn’t be approached.