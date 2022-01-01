RCMP searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect believed to be in Sask.

SASKATOON -

Manitoba RCMP are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who is believed to be in Saskatchewan.

Xander Tardiff, 18, from Flin Flon, Man. is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in his home town Saturday morning, in addition to a shooting that happened in Creighton, Sask.

RCMP say Tardiff is believed to be in Flin Flon, Creighton or Denare Beach in Saskatchewan.

Tardiff is approximately 6 feet tall, 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

In a release, RCMP said he is considered dangerous, and if he is seen do not approach and call 911 right away.