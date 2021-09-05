SASKATOON -- Two people are dead and a third person injured following a shooting incident on James Smith Cree Nation, according to RCMP.

The shooting occurred around 7:19 p.m. Sunday following an altercation at a home in the community, RCMP said in a press release.

A man and woman were killed in the shooting and another man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of "undetermined injuries," RCMP said.

Police are searching for Shawn Moostoos, 33, in connection to the shooting.

Investigators believe he may be armed and should not be approached.

Moostoos is described as just over six feet tall, weighing 189 pounds, with a scar on his feft hand.

Mostoos, who police say has brown eyes and hair, may be driving a 2003 white Pontiac Montana with Saskatchewan licence plate 938 MBT.

RCMP are asking anyone with information related to Moostoos' location to call 911.

ALERT CONFUSION

The incident and the subsequent search for Moostoos prompted a series of emergency alerts Sunday evening, sent to phones and broadcast over the airwaves.

People in the area were instructed to shelter in place, stay away from windows and not answer their doors unless instructed to by police.

The first alert, issued around 8:45 p.m., did not specify which community the incident was taking place in and led to some confusion

.According to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release, multiple calls came in regarding the alert.

A second alert sent by RCMP roughly 30 minutes later clarified the location of the ongoing incident.

James Smith Cree Nation is located roughly 180 kilometeres northwest of Saskatoon.

According to RCMP, both James Smith Cree Nation and the surrounding area have been "thoroughly searched" with assistance from the SPS air support unit and STARS air ambulance.

The emergency alert was rescinded after further investigation revealed more information about the incident and that the suspect and the victims were known to each other, RCMP said.

This is a developing story,