SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been charged in connection to the stabbing and death of a man in Red Earth Cree Nation early Friday morning.

Richard Flett, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of Brett McKay, 24, RCMP said in a news release.

The release said a warrant for Flett’s arrest has been issued.

He is described as a young Indigenous man with black hair, brown eyes and a slender build. He is about six feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds, RCMP said.

Carrot River RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Flett.

RCMP said Flett is considered dangerous and is urging anyone who sees him to call police and to not approach him.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Carrot River RCMP had responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed and found him inside a house in Red Earth Cree Nation.

RCMP said McKay was declared dead on scene by EMS.

McKay is believed to have been at a large social gathering early Friday morning in Red Earth Cree Nation, then was driven to a house in the area with injuries that same morning, according to RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.