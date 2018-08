Pelican Narrows RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Zoey Linklater was last seen in the community around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

She is described as Indigenous, around 5’4” and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hooded sweatshirt.