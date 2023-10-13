Saskatoon

    • RCMP say one person in custody after Sask. First Nation told to shelter in place

    RCMP in Saskatchewan say one person is in custody hours after a dangerous persons alert was first issued for a First Nation due to reports of two men in the community with a firearm.

    Mounties have cancelled the alert for the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, about 240 kilometres north of Saskatoon, saying there is no immediate risk to public safety.

    Authorities say they are still searching for 29-year-old Justice Bird, who is described as wearing a white ball cap, black and white clothes, and has several face tattoos.

    RCMP are asking people not to approach Bird and to call 911 with any information.

    They say one injury has been reported, with the injured being transported to hospital and no details on their condition.

    RCMP says the public should remain vigilant and should expect an increased police presence in the Montreal Lake Cree Nation area.

