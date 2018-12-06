

Update: La Ronge RCMP say 76-year-old John Roberts has been found.

Original story: La Ronge RCMP is asking for help finding 76-year-old John Roberts.

Police say he was last seen in La Ronge on Nov. 29, and has not been heard from since. Police are concerned for his wellbeing, as he has dementia.

It is thought he may be travelling to Prince Albert or Saskatoon in a grey 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan with the license plate 7801AL.

Roberts is five-foot-nine, 180 pounds with short grey hair.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or their local police service.