

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP say around 20,000 contraband cigarettes were seized after officers pulled over a suspected impaired driver near Marengo.

On June 13 around 1:45 p.m. an officer observed a westbound vehicle swerving on Highway 7, according to a news release.

The vehicle was stopped for a driver sobriety check. During the stop, police say a package of unstamped tobacco was found in plain view of an officer.

Two large boxes containing around 20,000 contraband cigarettes were found in the trunk of the rental vehicle and seized, police say. The contraband cigarettes are believed to have originated in Eastern Canada and destined for the Calgary area, according to police.

The driver, a 48-year-old man from Lacombe, Alta., is facing charges under the Excise Act and the Tobacco Tax Act.

Marengo is about 45 kilometres west of Kindersley.