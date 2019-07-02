

CTV Saskatoon





The circumstances of an arrest in Pelican Narrows are under review after a "concerning" video was posted to social media, RCMP say.

The 10-second video, posted June 30, shows officers arresting a suspect in the community at 4 a.m. that day, RCMP said in a news release.

CTV News has obtained the video. An officer pointing a gun at the suspect, who is on his knees restrained by another officer, can be heard swearing at the suspect and threatening to kill him.

The audio is concerning, though the video does not capture the entire interaction between the suspect and the officers, RCMP say.

The circumstances of the arrest, both before and after and the language used, is now under review, RCMP say.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has called the officer’s actions racist and ignorant, and say he should be fired and charged.