SASKATOON -- Rosthern RCMP are currently at the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 11, about a kilometer south of Neuanlage.

Police say the northbound lane is blocked, and traffic is being re-routed. There is no word on how long the detour will be in place, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Police did not say what caused the crash or reveal the extent of any injuries. However, in a news release Thursday night, RCMP reminded drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.

"STARS air ambulance, local EMS and the fire department are also on scene to assist. An RCMP Reconstructionist is en route to investigate." the news release from RCMP said.