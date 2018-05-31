RCMP on scene of serious crash near Rosetown
Emergency crews and STARS ambulance respond to a crash on Highway 7 near Rosetown. (Photo courtesy: West Central Online)
Emergency crews are on scene of what RCMP describe as a serious collision near Rosetown.
Few details have so far been released, but a tweet from STARS air ambulance states a crew has been sent to the Rosetown area.
Mounties say the crash occurred 11 kilometres west of the central Saskatchewan community.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.