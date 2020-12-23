MEADOW LAKE -- Meadow Lake RCMP are asking people to keep clear while police are on scene at two homes in the community.

Mounties are on scene in the 300 block of Second Street East in response to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said in news release.

Police have also secured the perimeter surrounding a home in the 200 block of Third Avenue East, RCMP said.

Mounties from the Loon Lake Detachment are also on scene.

Drivers are also asked to stay clear of the area and find alternative routes to their destination.

RCMP have yet to determine how long there will be an increased police presence in the area.